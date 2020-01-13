Chris Fearne present for Labour's first parliamentary group meeting under Abela

Robert Abela has convened the first parliamentary group meeting, and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne is amongst the MPs and parliamentary secretaries around Abela in a photo released by the Labour Party.

This is the first time that Fearne can be seen next to Abela since the latter won the Labour leadership race by a landslide, winning 57% of the vote. Fearne was not present when Abela addressed supporters in his first speech as Labour leader inside the Corradino sports complex.

His absence was conspicuous then as it was so on Monday morning when Abela was sworn in as Malta's 14th Prime Minister.

Earlier, Fearne had instructed his driver to pack up his belongings at the health ministry, in what was being interpreted as a sign of his reluctance to continue serving as minister.

Abela told MaltaToday, however, that he had no problem with Fearne and that he was ready to work alongside him. He said that he had been in regular contact with his former adversary in the leadership race and that he would not expect his resignation.

Abela told the parliamentary group after he was sworn in that it was time to get back to work as there was a lot to be done.

MaltaToday is informed that Abela will address the nation later on in the evening.