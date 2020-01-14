menu

[WATCH] Robert Abela’s decision time: Cabinet talks underway in Castille

Prime Minister Robert Abela is meeting individual members of the Labour parliamentary group at Castille as he draws up his Cabinet

kurt_sansone
14 January 2020, 10:37am
by Kurt Sansone
Prime Minister Robert Abela as he entered Castille
Prime Minister Robert Abela as he entered Castille

Robert Abela is meeting members of the Labour parliamentary group as he moves to appoint his ministers and parliamentary secretaries in what promises to be a long day.

This is Abela’s first full day in office after being sworn in as prime minister on Monday.

On his way into Castille this morning, Abela kept the cards to his chest: “All would be revealed in due course.”

Abela emerged victorious in a race against Chris Fearne, obtaining the support of 57.9% of party members.

Speaking to journalists as he entered Castille, Fearne refused to say what his future role in Cabinet will be, adding that was the prerogative of the Prime Minister.

He stuck to the script on his way out. Asked about Saturday’s defeat, Fearne said he respected the choice of the majority.

On Monday, Abela insisted that he was ready to work with Fearne after the latter failed to turn up for the inaugural speech at the Labour congress on Sunday and the swearing-in ceremony.

Other former Cabinet members, Justyne Caruana and Silvio Schembri were also seen entering Castille.

