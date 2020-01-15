This is what Robert Abela's cabinet looks like
Official government announcement lists new ministers and parliamentary secretaries • Swearing in at 3:30pm
The government has released the official list making up Prime Minister Robert Abela's new cabinet. Its members will be taking an oath of office at 3:30pm at the Palace in Valletta.
"The decisions of the Prime Minister are based on the priority that the country keeps moving forward in a sense of continuity but with a mind to implement the necessary reforms," a government statement read on Wednesday.
It added that the new cabinet recognises the economic successes of the country and confirms the will of the government to address genuine aspirations of the family and the social improvement of communities.
Ministers
Chris Fearne
Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister
Evarist Bartolo
Minister for Foreign and European Affairs
Edward Scicluna
Minister for Finance and Financial Services
Michael Farrugia
Minister for Energy and Water Management
Owen Bonnici
Minister for Education and Employment
José Herrera
Minister for National Heritage, Culture, and Local Government
Carmelo Abela
Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (responsible for sustainable development, social dialogue, and the implementation of electoral manifesto)
Ian Borg
Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects
Justyne Caruana
Minister for Gozo
Michael Falzon
Minister for Family, Children's Rights and Social Solidarity
Edward Zammit Lewis
Minister for Justice, Equality and Governance
Roderick Galdes
Minister for Social Accomodation
Silvio Schembri
Minister for the Economy, Investment and Small Businesses
Julia Farrugia Portelli
Minister for Tourism
Aaron Farrugia
Minister for the Environment, Climate Change and Planning
Clint Camilleri
Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries, Animal's Rights and Consumer Protection
Byron Camilleri
Minister for Home Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement
Parliamentary Secretaries
Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi
Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds within the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs
Clayton Bartolo
Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services and Digital Economy within the Ministry for Finance and Financial Services
Chris Agius
Parliamentary Secretary for Lands and Construction within the Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects
Clifton Grima
Parliamentary Secretary for Youths, Sport, and Voluntary Organisations within the Ministry for Education and Employment
Silvio Parnis
Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing and Persons ith Disability within the Ministry for Family, Children's Rights and Social Solidarity
Rosianne Cutajar
Parliamentary Secretary for Equality, Reforms, within the Ministry for Justice, Equality and Governance
Deo Debattista
Parliamentary Secretary for Consumer Protection and Public Cleansing within the Ministry for Agriculture and Fisheries, Animal Rights and Consumer Protection
Alex Muscat
Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship and Communities within the Ministry for Home Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement
This means that former economy minister Chris Cardona, former energy minister Joe Mizzi and former parliamentary secretary for active ageing and disability, Anthony Agius Decelis, lost out on a cabinet spot.