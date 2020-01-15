This is what Robert Abela's cabinet looks like

The government has released the official list making up Prime Minister Robert Abela's new cabinet. Its members will be taking an oath of office at 3:30pm at the Palace in Valletta.

"The decisions of the Prime Minister are based on the priority that the country keeps moving forward in a sense of continuity but with a mind to implement the necessary reforms," a government statement read on Wednesday.

It added that the new cabinet recognises the economic successes of the country and confirms the will of the government to address genuine aspirations of the family and the social improvement of communities.

Ministers

Chris Fearne

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister

Evarist Bartolo

Minister for Foreign and European Affairs

Edward Scicluna

Minister for Finance and Financial Services

Michael Farrugia

Minister for Energy and Water Management

Owen Bonnici

Minister for Education and Employment

José Herrera

Minister for National Heritage, Culture, and Local Government

Carmelo Abela

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (responsible for sustainable development, social dialogue, and the implementation of electoral manifesto)

Ian Borg

Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects

Justyne Caruana

Minister for Gozo

Michael Falzon

Minister for Family, Children's Rights and Social Solidarity

Edward Zammit Lewis

Minister for Justice, Equality and Governance

Roderick Galdes

Minister for Social Accomodation

Silvio Schembri

Minister for the Economy, Investment and Small Businesses

Julia Farrugia Portelli

Minister for Tourism

Aaron Farrugia

Minister for the Environment, Climate Change and Planning

Clint Camilleri

Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries, Animal's Rights and Consumer Protection

Byron Camilleri

Minister for Home Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement

Parliamentary Secretaries



Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi

Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds within the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs

Clayton Bartolo

Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services and Digital Economy within the Ministry for Finance and Financial Services

Chris Agius

Parliamentary Secretary for Lands and Construction within the Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects

Clifton Grima

Parliamentary Secretary for Youths, Sport, and Voluntary Organisations within the Ministry for Education and Employment

Silvio Parnis

Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing and Persons ith Disability within the Ministry for Family, Children's Rights and Social Solidarity

Rosianne Cutajar

Parliamentary Secretary for Equality, Reforms, within the Ministry for Justice, Equality and Governance

Deo Debattista

Parliamentary Secretary for Consumer Protection and Public Cleansing within the Ministry for Agriculture and Fisheries, Animal Rights and Consumer Protection

Alex Muscat

Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship and Communities within the Ministry for Home Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement

This means that former economy minister Chris Cardona, former energy minister Joe Mizzi and former parliamentary secretary for active ageing and disability, Anthony Agius Decelis, lost out on a cabinet spot.