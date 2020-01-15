[WATCH] New police minister Byron Camilleri will not 'hesitate to make decisions'

Byron Camilleri, newly appointed as Minister for Home Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement, said that he would not hesitate to take necessary action.

"It is a sensitive ministry where a lot of decisions need to be taken. From here on in, we will evaluate the situation and after that, we will be taking all the necessary action. What I can say is that I won't hesitate to make decisions," he told MaltaToday.

On his way to the Palace in Valletta for his swearing in, 31-year-old Camilleri said that he appreciated that Prime Minister Robert Abela had shown faith in him. Camilleri had previously been Labour whip.

Asked about Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar's future, Camilleri didn't feel comfortable saying what his decision would be at this stage. "It's not a decision I can speak about here before I even set foot in the ministry," he said.

In the run-up to the Labour leadership election, both candidates Robert Abela and Chris Fearne had declared that Cutajar would be replaced if they were elected. They also said that Konrad Mizzi, the former Tourism Minister, would not have be appointed minister.