Majority of LGBTIQ persons don't feel safe in Paceville, study finds

55.6% of LGBTIQ persons responding to a survey said they don't feel safe in Paceville, while 19% claim to have faced aggression perpetrated by bouncers.

The discrimination was reported to have occurred between 2010 and 2019, with the majority of cases happening during 2019. A number of cases involved aggression by bouncers. In other cases, the incidents involved bartenders and other patrons who had a problem with same-sex couples kissing or even holding hands.

The responses to a survey conducted by MGRM, the Malta LGBTIQ Rights Movement, painted a harrowing picture of Paceville establishments, with surveyees saying bouncers often aggressively intervened when LGBTIQ individuals displayed public affection. Some were asked to leave the establishment or were ridiculed on the streets of Malta's very own nightlife district.

"I was roughly separated by bouncers who thought I was dancing too close to another guy (he was straight and we were friends). Another time, because I kissed a boy, they ran to us and shoved us apart," one of the respondents said.

The survey was conducted at the end of October 2019 in the form of an online questionnaire and received 210 responses. The majority (45.7%) of respondents identified as cis male, followed by 30% who identified as cis female. Trans males made up 8% of the respondents.

"Got forced out of the establishment for kissing a man. Bouncer wouldn't let me back in to get my clothes back," a respondent said.

55.6% of respondents said they did not feel safe in Paceville while 35% claimed to have suffered some form of discrimination in Paceville, 19% of which, they claimed, was perpetrated by bouncers themselves.

They also insisted that a police presence in the area didn't necessarily make them feel safer. A respondent recounted an incident where a number of police officers outside an establishment were poking fun and laughing at a black drag queen.

"I was dancing with my boyfriend, we kissed. The bouncer specifically stopped us and threatened to kick us out if we continued. Couples around us (heterosexual) were doing the exact same thing. Even when we held hands he started shouting at us. I have never set foot in that club since," one respondent said.