Smiles all around as school children attend Robert Abela's first Cabinet meeting

Ministers and parliamentary secretaries met on Thursday morning for the first Cabinet meeting under new Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Cabinet members were sworn in on Wednesday after an intense 24 hours during which Abela met individual MPs to inform them of his ministerial choices.

But this morning's Cabinet meeting had a different twist to it. Abela invited students from the Qormi primary school to attend part of the meeting. This was the second occasion in as many days that school children were invited to enter Castille.

On Wednesday, Year 6 students from the Mqabba primary school were surprised when they chanced upon Abela outside Castille as they were doing their social studies fieldwork in Valletta. The Prime Minister invited them inside his office for a brief encounter.

Abela was sworn in as Prime Minister on Monday after winning the Labour Party leadership race against Chris Fearne.

Fearne, was re-appointed health minister and retains his role as deputy prime minister.