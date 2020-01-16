menu

Smiles all around as school children attend Robert Abela's first Cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Robert Abela led his first Cabinet meeting on Thursday, which was also attended by primary school children from his home town Qormi

laura_calleja
16 January 2020, 5:30pm
by Laura Calleja
School children attended the first Cabinet meeting
School children attended the first Cabinet meeting

Ministers and parliamentary secretaries met on Thursday morning for the first Cabinet meeting under new Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Cabinet members were sworn in on Wednesday after an intense 24 hours during which Abela met individual MPs to inform them of his ministerial choices.

Robert Abela presided over his first Cabinet
Robert Abela presided over his first Cabinet

But this morning's Cabinet meeting had a different twist to it. Abela invited students from the Qormi primary school to attend part of the meeting. This was the second occasion in as many days that school children were invited to enter Castille.

The Prime Minister posing for a photo with the children inside Castille
The Prime Minister posing for a photo with the children inside Castille

On Wednesday, Year 6 students from the Mqabba primary school were surprised when they chanced upon Abela outside Castille as they were doing their social studies fieldwork in Valletta. The Prime Minister invited them inside his office for a brief encounter.

Abela was sworn in as Prime Minister on Monday after winning the Labour Party leadership race against Chris Fearne.

Fearne, was re-appointed health minister and retains his role as deputy prime minister.

 

More in National
Pama supermarket boss donates €7 million in shares to Maltese charities
National

Pama supermarket boss donates €7 million in shares to Maltese charities
Matthew Vella
Repubblika tells Robert Abela protests will continue if no action on Keith Schembri is taken
National

Repubblika tells Robert Abela protests will continue if no action on Keith Schembri is taken
David Hudson
[WATCH] Anthony Agius Decelis says he was offered various roles by Prime Minister
National

[WATCH] Anthony Agius Decelis says he was offered various roles by Prime Minister
David Hudson
[WATCH] Catholic reference in constitution does not need to change but all religions welcome, Abela says
National

[WATCH] Catholic reference in constitution does not need to change but all religions welcome, Abela says
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.