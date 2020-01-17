[BREAKING] Police Commissioner resigns
Prime Minister Robert Abela has just announced that Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar has resigned
More to follow.
Robert Abela has announced that Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar has resigned.
He was speaking at a media briefing in Castille this morning.
Abela said Assistant Commissioner Carmelo Magri will be acting police commissioner until a new person is selected. The government will consult with the Opposition before appointing Cutajar's successor.
This is a developing story.
More in National