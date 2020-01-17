menu
BREAKING Commissioner of Police Lawrence Cutajar resigns

[BREAKING] Police Commissioner resigns

Prime Minister Robert Abela has just announced that Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar has resigned

karl_azzopardi
17 January 2020, 10:22am
by Karl Azzopardi
Lawrence Cutajar has resigned from police commissioner
Lawrence Cutajar has resigned from police commissioner

More to follow.

Robert Abela has announced that Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar has resigned.

He was speaking at a media briefing in Castille this morning.

Abela said Assistant Commissioner Carmelo Magri will be acting police commissioner until a new person is selected. The government will consult with the Opposition before appointing Cutajar's successor.

This is a developing story.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
[BREAKING] Police Commissioner resigns
National

[BREAKING] Police Commissioner resigns
Karl Azzopardi
Pama supermarket boss donates €7 million in shares to Maltese charities
National

Pama supermarket boss donates €7 million in shares to Maltese charities
Matthew Vella
Repubblika tells Robert Abela protests will continue if no action on Keith Schembri is taken
National

Repubblika tells Robert Abela protests will continue if no action on Keith Schembri is taken
David Hudson
[WATCH] Anthony Agius Decelis says he was offered various roles by Prime Minister
National

[WATCH] Anthony Agius Decelis says he was offered various roles by Prime Minister
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.