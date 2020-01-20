Clint Camilleri is new Gozo minister

Clint Camilleri has been appointed as new Gozo Minister.

Camilleri will take the place of fellow Gozitan MP Justyne Caruana, who handed in her resignation on Monday.

Caruana was forced to resign after Times of Malta reported that her husband, former deputy police commissioner Silvio Valletta, had travelled with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech to watch a football match in the UK.

Valletta was also filmed frolicking in Fenech’s luxury car, a video which was extracted by police investigators from the suspect’s mobile phone.

Anton Refalo, who was Gozo minister in the first labour legislature of 2013, was widely touted to be reinstated instead of Caruana.

A government statement said that Refalo has instead been appointed as Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights.

