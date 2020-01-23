menu

Jason Azzopardi contesting Speaker’s breach of privilege ruling

Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi has filed a motion to contest a ruling that found him in breach of parliamentary privilege when he accused Chris Cardona of being a liar and corrupt

kurt_sansone
23 January 2020, 12:46pm
by Kurt Sansone
PN MP Jason Azzopardi
PN MP Jason Azzopardi

Jason Azzopardi has filed a motion contesting the Speaker’s ruling that found him in breach of parliamentary privilege earlier this week.

The Nationalist MP had accused former economy minister Chris Cardona of being a liar and corrupt during a speech he delivered at the Tarxien PN club last month. The accusation was repeated in a Facebook post.

Cardona asked the Speaker to rule on the matter when Parliament recovened on Monday.

In a ruling delivered on Tuesday, Speaker Anglu Farrugia said Azzopardi’s Facebook post amounted to prima facie breach of privilege. “This ruling does not prejudice any further legal action that a member of this House can take. A member of parliament should show respect to the highest institutions of the country,” Farrugia said.

In his motion, Azzopardi said the Speaker’s ruling created a dangerous precedent. Azzopardi said the Speaker took it upon him to “censor” and “silence” a political debate that took place outside the House. He insisted that Cardona had every right to seek redress in court by filing a libel case.

MPs have a right to contest rulings by filing a motion asking for the matter to be dealt with by MPs.

Cardona has so far not instituted libel proceedings against Azzopardi.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Malta two points short of its 2020 renewable energy target
National

Malta two points short of its 2020 renewable energy target
Laura Calleja
Jason Azzopardi contesting Speaker’s breach of privilege ruling
National

Jason Azzopardi contesting Speaker’s breach of privilege ruling
Kurt Sansone
Panama Papers and Swiss Leaks tax investigations yield €10.6 million in fines
National

Panama Papers and Swiss Leaks tax investigations yield €10.6 million in fines
Kurt Sansone
Malta still significant decliner in Corruption Perceptions Index
National

Malta still significant decliner in Corruption Perceptions Index
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.