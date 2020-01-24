‘Uncle Silvio’ and accused mastermind Yorgen Fenech in bus shelter ad campaign

A bus shelter ad campaign taken out across Sliema, St Julian’s and San Gwann is depicting the former deputy police commissioner Silvio Valletta and the alleged mastermind in the Caruana Galizia assassination, Yorgen Fenech, holding a child’s hand.

The two men are portrayed holding a child’s hands, depicting an eyewitness account of the two men on a plane flying to London where Fenech was seen telling one of his children to “hold Uncle Silvio’s hand”. The two men travelled abroad to watch a Chelsea match.

The ad reads: ‘Uncle Keith, Uncle Silvio… any more? Many more’.

The former prime minister’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri, was revealed to have been implicated in the Caruana Galizia assassination, having leaked news of an impending arrest of the three men who carried out the journalist’s execution, to middleman-turned-State’s evidence Melvyn Theuma. Schembri was in business with Fenech, the Electrogas shareholder.

The police are investigating Valletta following media reports of his relationship with Yorgen Fenech, charged with masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. “When it became aware of the allegations reported in the media, the police corps immediately launched an investigation. The investigation into Silvio Valletta on each allegation is still ongoing,” the police said.

Valletta also travelled with Fenech to Kiev in May 2018 to watch the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid and then again in September 2018 to watch Liverpool take on Chelsea in Stamford Bridge in London.

READ ALSO: Silvio Valletta watched Champions League Final with Yorgen Fenech in May 2018

The former deputy police chief confirmed that he had travelled with the businessman charged with masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, but alleged that he was unaware that Fenech was a murder suspect at the time.

READ ALSO: Minister resigns • Husband filmed inside Yorgen Fenech’s Rolls Royce

The revelations forced Valletta's wife, former cabinet minister Justyne Caruana, to resign from her post as Gozo minister.