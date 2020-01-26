Prime Minister Robert Abela joins in on the President's Solidarity Fun Run

Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife Lydia Abela were on the frontline to initiate the President's Solidarity Fun Run in Rabat.

The 11th edition of the fun run was cancelled last November due to bad weather but was scheduled for Sunday 26 January and is now underway.

"This is a feast of national unity and I truly believe in it. It is a noble run for the Community Chest Fund and an activity that promotes physical activity, something I always believed in. Let's have fun together this morning," Abela told TVM on Sunday.

The fun run initiative was launched by Abela's father, George Abela, when he was president.

The fun run will take place in four different locations: Rabat, Paola, the University of Malta and Santa Venera. It started at around 10am but participants were urged to be on-site at 9:15am.

Traffic arrangements made sure that the fun run would be unobstructed: in Rabat, from Saqqajja hill all the way to Mountbatten Street were closed off; in Paola, the square was closed off as were roads leading up to Zerafa Street; in Tal-Qroqq, streets between Mons Carmelo Zammit and Independence Street were closed off; in Santa Venera, Main Street St Joseph was closed off.

Mass was held inside the University Chapel before the fun run at 9am.

It was recommended that public transport be used before the run. Anyone wearing a fun run T-shirt was able to travel using public transport free of charge on the day.

The President's Solidarity Fun Run was supported by SportMalta, Enemed, Eurosport, Bank of Valletta, BNF Bank, General Softdrinks, Famalco, Good Causes Fund, Malta Tourism Authority, Malta Public Transport, the Armed Forces of Malta, Police, the Department of Civil Protection, the Corradino Correctional Facility, Red Cross, Transport Malta, LESA, Tipico, and IRIS.