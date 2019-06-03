[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's video blog: PN needs Claudio Grech as leader

Saviour Balzan video blog

The civil war in the Nationalist Party is not good news for democracy. The solution according to Saviour Balzan is for the party to get a new leader. This person must be someone who will offer vision and hope.

From what has been said it is clear that the one candidate that is suited for this role is Claudio Grech. This country cannot have a democracy if it does not have an Opposition that can have values, provide alternatives and present people with a dream.