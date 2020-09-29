Schembri’s ultimate plight… could be illustrative of the ‘Taghna Lkoll/L-Aqwa Zmien’ narrative in a nutshell

What are we skinning? Keith Schembri’s frozen assets.

Why are we skinning them? Because this summer looks to be interminable and the prospect of popping down to the freezer to scrape them out feels mighty appealing right now.

But what if you don’t like what you find in the end? Look, this was never going to end well, so it’s best to just brace yourself against the cool piercing breeze of the judicial truth.

It is refreshing, but also rather depressing that it took us four years to come to this stage of the investigation. Yes, you’d think that the former administration was doing all it could to delay the proceedings.

Talk about a changing of the guard. It’s always best to take turns when guarding the freezer.

Still, having your assets frozen in such a public manner will do a number on the brain, I’m sure. Yes, I would certainly wish to go into voluntary cryo-freeze if that were to happen to me.

But like imposed covid lockdowns, it IS bound to be far easier to endure in nice surroundings. That’s very true. Like villas in Mellieha, to mention just one completely random example.

Completely random, sure. But I’m also thinking of something else. What is that?

That it must be kind of nice to even have assets that can get frozen in the first place. Up to a point. Because imagine having them but then being forced to gaze at them through the frosted pane, unable to claw your way towards your prized possessions?

You’d almost think it would make you re-assess the way you handle those assets, and what you do with them. Yes, philosophical points come to mind: like how it’s better to be satisfied with one’s lot instead of trying to expand it exponentially at every chance you got, irrespective of the consequences.

You’re saying there’s lessons to be learned here for us all? Hard and frustrating lessons, sure.

Like what? Like how Keith Schembri’s ultimate plight – irrespective of its final outcome – could be illustrative of the ‘Taghna Lkoll/L-Aqwa Zmien’ narrative in a nutshell.

Economic growth at all costs can be… problematic. Yep. If only someone flagged that up back in the day…

Do say: “Albeit coming too late, the freezing of Keith Schembri’s assets is a clear sign that the cogs of justice are finally turning against this dark chapter of Malta’s political history”

Don’t say: “Ice, Ice, Schembri!”