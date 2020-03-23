Coronavirus: Italy reports downward trend with 602 new deaths in the last 24 hours

Italy has reported 602 new coronavirus deaths, with the total number of coronavirus cases reaching 63,928.

Despite such a high death toll, the number of deaths dropped for the second day in a row, with an all-time high of 793 deaths being recorded on Saturday.

The number of cases has also increased by 4,789 in the last 24 hours.

In the UK, the number of people who have died from the disease the virus causes increased by 54, totalling 355, among 6,650 Covid-19 cases.

In the United States of America, the number of cases surged by 35,000, with the John Hopkins University data indicating a death toll of 495.

World Health Organisation Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that “the pandemic is accelerating”.

It took the virus 67 days for cases to reach the 100,000 mark, 11 days for cases to reach 200,000 and just four days for cases to reach 300,000.

On Monday, Malta registered 17 new cases, bringing the total up to 107.

From the 17 new cases, 10 were travel-related. The rest were local transmission.

READ ALSO: 17 new cases brings total to 107, all are stable