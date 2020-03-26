Coronavirus: Italy death toll surges past 8,000

Italy reported 712 deaths related to Covid-19 on Thursday, with the country’s death toll surging past 8,000 deaths.

6,203 new cases of the virus have been confirmed.

Spain also registered a high number of fatalities related to the coronavirus, with 655 new deaths.

New cases in Spain totaled 6,682.

Germany also reported 6,323 new cases, but only registered 33 new deaths.

Europe has now registered over 250,000 cases, with nearly half of them coming from Italy and Spain.