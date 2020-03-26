menu

Coronavirus: Italy death toll surges past 8,000

Italy reports 712 deaths on Thursday

karl_azzopardi
26 March 2020, 8:46pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Italy reported 712 deaths related to Covid-19 on Thursday, with the country’s death toll surging past 8,000 deaths.

6,203 new cases of the virus have been confirmed.

Spain also registered a high number of fatalities related to the coronavirus, with 655 new deaths.

New cases in Spain totaled 6,682.

Germany also reported 6,323 new cases, but only registered 33 new deaths.

Europe has now registered over 250,000 cases, with nearly half of them coming from Italy and Spain.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
