Updated| UK Prime Minister, Health Secretary test positive for coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, Downing Street has confirmed.

Johnson reported mild symptoms and will be self-isolating in Downing Street.

"He was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty," according to a statement from No.10.

He remains in charge of the government's handling of the crisis, the statement added.

Johnson also published an ebullient live video on Twitter, confirming the diagnosis and telling the British public to stay home, insisting that “together we will beat this.”

Meanwhile UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock also subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus. He is self-isolating at home and his symptoms are said to be mild.