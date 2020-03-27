menu

Updated| UK Prime Minister, Health Secretary test positive for coronavirus

In a live-streamed statement the British Prime Minister has told the nation that he was infected with the virus.

Last updated on 27 March 2020, 2:19pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, Downing Street has confirmed.

Johnson reported mild symptoms and will be self-isolating in Downing Street.

"He was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty," according to a statement from No.10.

He remains in charge of the government's handling of the crisis, the statement added.

Johnson also published an ebullient live video on Twitter, confirming the diagnosis and telling the British public to stay home, insisting that “together we will beat this.”

Meanwhile UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock also subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus. He is self-isolating at home and his symptoms are said to be mild.

 

 

More in World
Updated| UK Prime Minister, Health Secretary test positive for coronavirus
World

Updated| UK Prime Minister, Health Secretary test positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus: Italy death toll surges past 8,000
World

Coronavirus: Italy death toll surges past 8,000
Karl Azzopardi
Christchurch shooter admits 51 counts of murder
World

Christchurch shooter admits 51 counts of murder
Coronavirus: Italy cases probably 10 times higher, civil protection agency head says
World

Coronavirus: Italy cases probably 10 times higher, civil protection agency head says
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.