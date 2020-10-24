Malta welcomes the ceasefire agreement reached between the Libyan parties in Geneva

Malta has “wholeheartedly” welcomed a ceasefire agreement that was reached between the Libyan parties during the 5+5 Joint Military Commission talks in Geneva. In a statement this morning, the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs commended the efforts of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya to achieve the ceasefire.

The bloody conflict in the North African country has been raging for the best part of a decade and has claimed thousands of lives.

The agreement reached on the permanent ceasefire combined with the Libyan parties’ commitment is an important step to build confidence to achieve peace and stability in Libya.

“The implementation and enforcement process is imperative to ensure this ceasefire’s success and, in this regard, we highlight the need for all Libyans and the international community to support the ceasefire agreement,” said the Ministry.

“In this spirit, Malta looks forward to the convening of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum and reiterates the importance of a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned process in ensuring a successful political transition.”