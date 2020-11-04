US election: Trump and Biden in tight race still too close to call

US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were locked in tight races in battleground states across the country Tuesday night as they concluded an epic campaign that will shape America's response to the surging pandemic and foundational questions of economic fairness and racial justice.

Biden picked up the first battleground state of the night, New Hampshire, a small prize that Trump tried to steal from Democrats. But races were too early to call in a number of key states, with many predicting the race will come down to the three so-called ‘Blue Wall’ states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, which Trump won in 2016, but which have been shown to be shifting Democrat in recent polls.

With Trump looking to win Florida, Biden flipped Arizona, and won California, the nation's biggest electoral haul, Virginia and other predictable victories including Colorado and Virginia, two former battlegrounds that have become Democratic strongholds. Trump's wins include Kansas, North Dakota and other conservative bastions.

Americans made their choices as the nation faced a confluence of historic crises with each candidate declaring the other fundamentally unfit to navigate the challenges. Daily life has been upended by the coronavirus, which has killed more than 232,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

Millions of voters braved their worries about the virus -- and some long lines -- to turn out in person, joining 102 million fellow Americans who voted days or weeks earlier, a record number that represented 73 percent of the total vote in the 2016 presidential election.

Early results in several key battleground states were in flux as election officials processed a historically large number of mail-in votes. Democrats typically outperform Republicans in mail voting, while the GOP looks to make up ground in Election Day turnout. That means the early margins between the candidates could be influenced by which type of votes -- early or Election Day -- were being reported by the states.

The two contenders split the early US states to be projected in the White House race as expected, with conservative states like Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee going to Trump and Democratic-leaning Massachusetts, Vermont, New York and Connecticut going to Biden, according to projections by television networks and Edison Research.