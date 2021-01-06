Police draw weapons in US Senate as Trump protesters storm building

The US Capitol was put on lockdown on Wednesday as crowds protesting President-elect Joe Biden’s victory breached security barricades while Congress was debating the certification of his electoral win over President Donald Trump.

The Senate and the House, which were weighing objections to Biden’s victory, abruptly and unexpectedly recessed.

Hundreds of Pro-Trump protestors breached security on Capitol Hill in Washington DC as the US Senate heard objections to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Vice President Mike Pence was ushered out of the Senate as hundreds of protestors breached the secure perimeter and with loud bangs and flash bang grenades were seen exploding as the crowds filtered into the Capitol Building.

The Mayor of Washington DC has ordered a 6pm curfew for the city as thousands of pro-Trump supporters have gathered in the US capital to protest Joe Biden’s election victory.

Happening inside the Capitol pic.twitter.com/5emJKNxibn — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021

A law enforcement source told ABC News shots were fired. It is unknown if there are any injuries. Images show officers with weapons drawn. The Federal Protective Service, Secret Service, and Arlington, Virginia, Police Department are responding to assist the U.S. Capitol Police.

Police in charge of securing the US congress buildings have called for additional back up to deal with the breach, CNN have reported.

BREAKING: Protesters are on the Senate floor now: pic.twitter.com/k4Q0ln8pZs — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 6, 2021

President Trump did not urge his supporters to stand down but in a tweet after they stormed the Capitol Building, President Donald Trump in a tweet said: “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

An announcement was played inside the Capitol Building as politicians were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden’s victory.

Due to an “external security threat,” no-one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.

Many House representatives have now been evacuated with one House member Gerry Connolly telling CNN that all representatives were given gas masks upon their evacuation.

Members of Congress that can’t be evacuated are being told to shelter in place.