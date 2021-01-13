menu

UK reports record number of COVID-19 deaths

United Kingdom reports 1,564 deaths on Wednesday 

karl_azzopardi
13 January 2021, 8:21pm
by Karl Azzopardi

The United Kingdom has reported a record 1,564 deaths on Wednesday. 

More than 100,000 people have died from coronavirus in the UK since the disease first appeared almost a year ago. 

This is the highest increase in deaths since 8 January, when 1,325 were reported. 

47,525 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday.

Almost one in 660 people in the UK have died from coronavirus related causes so far during the pandemic. 

The UK has one of the worst mortality rates in the world, at 151 per 100,000 people, ahead of the US, Spain and Mexico, where there are 116, 113 and 108 deaths per 100,000 people respectively.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
