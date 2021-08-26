Kabul bombing death toll rises to 85 as US President Biden vows revenge

At least 85 people, 72 Afghans and 13 US service members were killed in twin bomb attacks outside Kabul airport in Afghanistan, while 150 have been left injured.

One explosion happened outside the Abbey gate, where US and British forces have been stationed. Another blast happened at the nearby Baron Hotel, according to Afghanistan’s Tolo News.

The Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) has claimed responsibility for the attack. According to the BBC, Mujahid said that the Taliban has not suffered any casualties.

The US Pentagon's press secretary John Kirby described the explosion as a "complex attack", while US President Joe Biden has vowed to hunt down the perpetrators.

The blasts came after repeated warnings throughout the day by western military intelligence that there could be militant attacks close to the airport as nations evacuate people ahead of a 31 August deadline.

Kabul airport has seen large crowds of foreign and Afghan nationals gathering outside its gates in a bid to get on evacuation flights out of the country after the Taliban wrested control of the country.

The airport is guarded by American and British troops but all foreign military personnel must leave the country by the end of August. Some countries will be wrapping up their evacuation missions as of today.

Earlier on Thursday, an Italian military plane with evacuees on board was shot at as it climbed into the air. No damage was reported and it is unclear who fired the shots.

Afghans who worked for foreign missions want to leave the country, fearing reprisals by Taliban militants who came back to power 20 years after being removed in a US-led invasion.

There is growing concern over the fate of women, girls and other minority groups who stand to lose personal liberties gained throughout the past 20 years.

The Taliban want to create an Islamic emirate modelled on a strict interpretation of Islam. In the 1990s they prevented women from getting an education and working, banned music and cultural events, forced men to wear long beards and administered harsh justice that included public stoning.

The Taliban have said that women will be able to work and get schooled within the framework of Islamic values, although it has not been explained what this means.