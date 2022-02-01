Russian military flotilla sails north of Malta as tensions simmer over Ukraine

A Russian military flotilla is sailing north of Malta through the Sicilian Channel and is being closely followed by NATO forces.

The six amphibious landing ships will take part in large-scale manoeuvres planned in the Mediterranean, according to a previous announcement by the Russian Defence Ministry.

However, it is believed the ships are on their way to Crimea in the Black Sea, a region in Ukraine that Russia invaded and annexed in 2014.

A massive Russian military build-up on Ukraine’s eastern and southern borders has stoked fears of another invasion. The US and its NATO allies have warned Russia an invasion of Ukraine will lead to dire consequences.

The Russian warships set sail from the ports of Severomorsk (North Fleet) and Baltijsk (Baltic Fleet) around mid-January and entered the Mediterranean at the Straits of Gibraltar on 27 January. Other Russian warships are expected to participate in the Mediterranean exercises.

Italian news agency ANSA said the formation was sailing through international waters and NATO had been following the path of the naval group since it set out from the Baltic ports.

“Neither NATO forces nor the Russian naval formation have shown escalatory behaviour or intentions,” a NATO spokesperson said.

The Russian fleet is being monitored by NATO ships and aircraft. The alliance is currently conducting naval exercises off the Italian coast of Calabria.