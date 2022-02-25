Ukraine defence ministry asks civilians to use Molotov cocktails and join the army

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence issued a call for civilian recruits, regardless of age, while posting a how-to guide for people to make DIY molotov cocktails of their own.

Residents of Kyiv in the Obolon district have been told to stay home and make Molotov cockatils while informing the ministry of any movement of equipment.

"Make Molotov cocktails, neutralize the occupier! Peaceful residents - be careful! Do not leave the house!" the ministry tweeted on Friday morning.

❗️увага



На Оболоні ворожа ДРГ.

Просимо громадян повідомляти про пересування техніки!

Виготовляти коктейлі «Молотова», знешкоджувати окупанта!

Мирним мешканцям - бути обережними! Не покидати оселі! — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 25, 2022

In official Twitter and Telegram channels, the defence ministry posted instructions on how to make Molotov cocktails.

Yuri Galushkin, the Commander of the Troop Forces, said in an official statement that Ukraine needs all the help it can get. All procedures for joining the army have been simplified, with only a passport and identification number needed to register.

✅Офіційна заява Командувача Сил ТрО Юрія Галушкіна:



‼️Сьогодні Україні потрібні всі. Всі процедури приєднання до ТрО спрощені. З собою мати лише паспорт та ідентифікаційний код. Вікових обмежень немає.



Якщо у вас на місцях будуть проблеми, посилайтесь на цю офіційну заяву. — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 25, 2022

"There are no age restrictions. If you have problems on the ground, please show this official statement."

Ukrainian Defence Minister Alexey Reznikov later clarified that the loosening of age restrictions referred to people over 60.

"I decided, in agreement with the Commander of the Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine... to involve in the Toops of the Patriots those over 60 years old, who are morally and physically ready to resist and defeat the enermy," he wrote in a statement.