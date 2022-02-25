menu

Ukraine defence ministry asks civilians to use Molotov cocktails and join the army

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence issues a call for civilian recruits of all ages, including people over 60

nicole_meilak
25 February 2022, 11:45am
by Nicole Meilak
Photo: Defence of Ukraine/Twitter
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence issued a call for civilian recruits, regardless of age, while posting a how-to guide for people to make DIY molotov cocktails of their own.

Residents of Kyiv in the Obolon district have been told to stay home and make Molotov cockatils while informing the ministry of any movement of equipment.

"Make Molotov cocktails, neutralize the occupier! Peaceful residents - be careful! Do not leave the house!" the ministry tweeted on Friday morning. 

In official Twitter and Telegram channels, the defence ministry posted instructions on how to make Molotov cocktails.

Yuri Galushkin, the Commander of the Troop Forces, said in an official statement that Ukraine needs all the help it can get. All procedures for joining the army have been simplified, with only a passport and identification number needed to register.

"There are no age restrictions. If you have problems on the ground, please show this official statement."

Ukrainian Defence Minister Alexey Reznikov later clarified that the loosening of age restrictions referred to people over 60.

"I decided, in agreement with the Commander of the Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine... to involve in the Toops of the Patriots those over 60 years old, who are morally and physically ready to resist and defeat the enermy," he wrote in a statement.

