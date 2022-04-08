Russian strike on Ukrainian train station leaves 30 dead, over 100 injured

More than 30 people are feared dead, and over a 100 wounded after a strike on the Kramatorsk railway station in Ukraine on Friday morning.

According to Artyom Dehtyarenko of the, four of the dead are children.

Kramatorsk was one of the easternmost stations still operating in Ukraine, and the governor of Donetsk said thousands of people were there at the time, trying to get on to trains out of the area.

According to reports, two rockets hit the station, which is widely known as being one of the main evacuation routes out of the eastern region of Ukraine. Details of trains leaving the city were being posted by local authorities.

Ukrainian officials said Russia “deliberately” struck the railway, a claim Russia has denied.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the missile was a type used only by the Ukrainian military, and similar to the that hit the Donetsk city centre on March 14.

Reports claim a large rocket, with the words ‘for our children’ written on it, was found lying just adjacent to the main building.

On Thursday, following a vote in the United Nations General Assembly, Russia was kicked out of the UN Human Rights Council.

The voting result was 93 in favor, 24 against and 58 abstentions. It was the second ever suspension of a country from the council. Libya was the first, in 2011.