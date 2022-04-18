Ukraine invasion: Casualties reported in Lviv after five Russian missile strikes

Russian forces have bombarded several Ukrainian cities, including Lviv in the west, which is a major transit point for refugees fleeing the war.

Lviv’s regional governor Maksym Kozystkiy said six people were killed and eight wounded in five missile strikes that hit the city, which is just 70km from the border with Poland.

Three missiles hit military infrastructure facilities, he said, while one struck a car tyre replacement facility. The strikes appear to have missed critical railway infrastructure.

Lviv has been targeted by airstrikes since Russia invaded Ukraine on 23 February but has been largely spared the onslaught of most other cities.

It has served as a transit point for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the country to Poland.

Blasts have been reported in the capital Kyiv, while the city of Kharkiv in the north and the southern city of Mykolaiv, near the port of Odesa, were also targeted.

Russian state media is reporting that its military struck a total of 315 targets in Ukraine overnight, with several cities bombarded on Monday.

TASS news agency reported that Russia's defence ministry said it had destroyed four arms and military equipment warehouses in Ukraine overnight with Iskander missiles, a short-range ballistic missile. The Russian ministry also claimed that its defences shot down two Ukrainian fighters.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops in the besieged port city of Mariupol in the south ignored a Russian deadline to surrender on Sunday as the aggressors plan to restrict access to the city from today.

Mariupol has been under siege since the start of the invasion. Russian forces want the city to be able to establish a land bridge between Russian occupied Crimea and Ukriane’s eastern regions.

Ukrainian resistance has prevented the city from falling but the noose has been tightening over the past week. Russia has carried out indiscriminate bombing of the city with high civilian casualties.