Multiple fatalities reported as Russia renews offensive in eastern Ukraine

Regional prosecutors in Ukraine have said four people were killed and 14 wounded by Russian rockets in the eastern city of Kharkiv.

“More than 10 residential buildings were damaged, as well as garages and a supermarket,” the regional prosecutor’s office wrote on Facebook.

This follows international reports on Moscow’s offensive in the eastern region of Ukraine. Russian forces are attacking Ukrainian positions along the entire 480km front line in the eastern Donbas region.

Earlier on Tuesday, officials also said at least three people had been killed and 16 wounded in the shelling of the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv.

Russian-backed forces are reportedly storming the Azovstal iron and steel works plant in besieged Mariupol, where the last of the Ukrainian troops in the city have been holding out

In Kremina, a city in the Luhanks region, which also sits on the Eastern front, has also reported a high number of street battles. Local officials say Ukrainian troops have retreated to regroup after Russian forces seized control of the city on Monday.

Western leaders have also continued to issue statements and reactions on the ongoing conflict, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz saying Russian President Vladimir Putin should bear responsibility for the “war crimes” in Ukraine.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine remains a blatant breach of international law. The killing of thousands of civilians as we have seen is a war crime for which the Russian president bears responsibility,” Scholz said.

United States President Joe Biden held a video call with US allies, with the White House saying the purpose of the call was to discuss “continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable”.

Those on the call included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and UK PM Boris Johnson, as well as the leaders of Poland, Japan and Italy.

UK PM Boris Johnson also announced the country will be sending artillery weapons “as the conflict moves into a new phase”.

“This will become an artillery conflict, they need support with more artillery, that is what we will be giving them… in addition to many other forms of support,” he said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also denounced Russia’s actions, calling for a four-day truce to coincide with the onset of Orthodox Holy Week.

“Instead of a celebration of new life, this Easter coincides with a Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine,” Guterres said. “The intense concentration of forces and firepower makes this battle inevitably more violent, bloody and destructive.”