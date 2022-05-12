Finland's leaders back Nato membership amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine

Finland’s President and Prime Minister have backed Finland, applying for membership to join NATO amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said that the country shared an 810-mile border with Russia, and it must apply for membership to the organisation.

“We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days,” Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said.

Marin said that NATO membership would “strengthen Finland's security.”

“As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defence alliance,” the prime minister said.

Over the years, Finland has increased its cooperation with NATO since the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014.

However, it did not join the block in an attempt to maintain good relations with Russia.

The government and parliament in Finland are expected to give approval to the decision soon.

Sweden is also expected to decide on joining Nato in the coming days.

Support for joining NATO in Finland has changed rapidly since Russia invaded Ukraine, with the latest poll by public broadcaster YLE showing 76% of Finns in favour and only 12% against.

This week UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited both Stockholm and Helsinki to sign the agreements. The agreements said the UK would come to the aid of both countries if they were attacked and vice-versa.