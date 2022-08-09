‘Should’ve called Metsola’: German flunks Who Wants To Be A Millionaire question

An unlucky contestant on Germany’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire flunked a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by mistakenly answering that Roberta Metsola became president of UEFA last January, as opposed to president of the European Parliament.

Any Maltese person would have dreamt of having this question put to them during a Who Wants To Be A Millionaire round, but it ended up being the bane of one contestant’s experience on the general knowledge quiz show.

Indeed, it seems that she had to use a lifeline and narrow down the question to just two potential answers – the European Parliament, or UEFA.

The question roughly reads: The Maltese Roberta Metsola succeeded the late David Sassoli last January to become President of...?

But the contestant flunked the question and mistakenly answered that she replaced Sassoli to become president of the European football association UEFA.

A correct answer to the question would have won her €32,000 – just enough for that down payment on a house in Malta.

Her miseducated guess even prompted a response from Metsola herself on Twitter, posting a screenshot of the answer and remarking playfully “I know this one”.