Ukraine marks Independence Day: Malta will continue to show solidarity, Abela says

Malta will stand with its partners and continue to show solidarity and offer humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people, Robert Abela has said on Ukraine’s Independence Day.

The Maltese Prime Minister said in a tweet that “our will to stay united and restore peace in Ukraine remains strong”.

Ukrainians are marking the country’s Independence Day, which comes six months to the day since Russia invaded its neighbour. The Ukrainian community in Malta also marked the occasion with a demonstration in Floriana.

The Russian military occupies swaths of Ukrainian territory in the east and south of the country amid continued shelling of cities and civilians.

People in Ukraine are marking the country's Independence Day amid tight security measures because of fears of renewed Russian strikes.

In the capital Kyiv, public events have been banned because of concerns they could become a target.

Ukraine has received military and humanitarian assistance from western nations, including the EU which has provided funding for military purposes. Malta’s contribution has been limited to humanitarian assistance in line with its neutral status.

Russia’s military advance stalled amid setbacks caused by tough Ukrainian resistance and logistical problems. After failing to capture Kyiv, Russia redirected its efforts to the eastern Donbas region and the south, where it consolidated its gains.

Malta supports Ukraine's territorial integrity

Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg reiterated Malta's commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, during a virtual summit on Crimea hosted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Borg reiterated that as a neutral country Malta will always advocate peace and dialogue.

Borg also reiterated Malta's continued solidarity with Ukraine in a tweet with a photo of the Triton Fountain lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag - blue and yellow.