Queen Elizabeth II has died

Buckingham Palace has announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch. She was 96 years old.

Her son King Charles III said the death of his beloved mother was a "moment of great sadness" for him and his family and that her loss would be "deeply felt" around the world.

Senior royals had gathered at her Scottish estate earlier on Thursday when the Palace announced that Her Majesty was under medical supervision after expressing concern for her health.

King Charles said: "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

He will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms. Camilla, his wife, becomes Queen Consort.

During the coming period, he said he and his family would be "comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held".

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow [Friday]."

READ ALSO: Prime Minister Robert Abela, President George Vella join international tributes to the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1952 at the age of 25 upon the death of her father King George VI.

She celebrated her Platinum Jubilee last June having been a constant point of reference throughout seven decades of change in Britain.

Queen Elizabeth’s body will be laid to rest at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, alongside Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, whose coffin will be moved from the Royal Vault.

A committal service will be held at St George's Chapel before the burial, according to carefully prepared plans that have been in place since the 1960s, codenamed “Operation London Bridge”.

Prime Minister Liz Truss will have been one of the first people to be informed of the monarch's passing - the message being delivered by the Queen's Private Secretary and sent to members of the Privy Council Office.

The death of a reigning monarch will trigger an official 12-day period of national mourning with all Union Jacks flown at half mast.

The Queen's husband, his Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh passed away last year on April 9, 2021. Her son, Prince Charles, who will now replace her as King, had been taking on more of her duties and reportedly making plans for a "slimmed down" monarchy.

The new King will be asked to swear loyalty to Parliament and the Church of England before the council.

READ ALSO: It's ‘God save the King’ now