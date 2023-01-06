Zelenskyy rejects Putin's ceasefire announcement for Orthodox Christmas, says 'it's only a ploy'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a 36-hour ceasefire to honour Orthodox Christmas.

Zelenskyy said there would be no ceasefire until Russia withdraws its soldiers from

seized Ukrainian territory.

Putin announced a 36-hour ceasefire, which would last from midday Friday through the end of Saturday, in response to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow's plea for a Christmas truce on Thursday.

The announcement did not outline whether the truce would apply to both offensive and defensive Russian activities, and it was unclear whether Russia would retaliate if Ukraine continued to battle.

Zelenskyy believes the planned ceasefire is a ruse designed to stall Ukraine's army's advance in the eastern Donbas region and allow Moscow to send in additional troops.

Speaking in Russian and addressing mainly the Kremlin and Russians as a whole on Thursday night, Zelenskyy recalled how Moscow had repeatedly ignored Kyiv’s peace plan.

“They now want to use Christmas as a cover, albeit briefly, to stop the advances of our boys in Donbas and bring equipment, ammunition and mobilised troops closer to our positions,” Zelenskyy insisted.

Яке відношення до християнського свята Різдва має зграя дрібних кремлівських чортів-іблісів? Хто повірить мерзоті, яка вбиває дітей, обстрілює пологові будинки, катує полонених? Режим припинення вогню? Брехня та лицемірство. Ми вас гризти будемо в співучій тиші української ночі. — Oleksiy Danilov (@OleksiyDanilov) January 5, 2023

Many Orthodox Christians, especially those in Russia and Ukraine, celebrate Christmas on January 6th and 7th. Since the beginning of the conflict, some Ukrainians have chosen to celebrate Christmas using the Gregorian calendar rather than the Julian calendar, which is still used by the Russian Orthodox church.

The Ukrainian president also asked Russians to question Putin's characterization of the conflict as required to protect Moscow's interests against the West.

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's national security and defence council, also dismissed Russia's ceasefire request, accusing Moscow of "hiding behind a Christian holiday".

“There is a simple solution: they pick up their suitcases, pick up their trash and go to Russia. That’s it,” Danilov told the Kanal 24 channel.

Separately, he then tweeted: “What does a bunch of little Kremlin devils have to do with the Christian holiday of Christmas? Who will believe an abomination that kills children, shells maternity homes, and tortures prisoners?”

Western allies of Ukraine have also criticised Russia's cease-fire plan.

US President Joe Biden found it hard to believe in Putin’s change of heart. He dismissed the announcement, stating that "the Kremlin was ready to destroy hospitals, nurseries, and churches" on December 25 and New Year's Day.