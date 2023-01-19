New Zealand's prime minister steps down in shock resignation: 'I no longer have enough in the tank'

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Arden has announced her resignation, saying she “no longer had enough in the tank” to do the job.

Arden was elected prime minister in 2017 at age 37, becoming the world’s youngest female head of government.

After five and a half years in the position, she will be stepping down and her term will conclude no later than 7 February.

“I’m leaving, because with such a privileged role comes responsibility. The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not,” she said at her party’s annual caucus on Thursday.

“I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple.”

She said her time as prime minister was fulfilling, but marked by challenges including a domestic terror event, a major natural disaster, a global pandemic, and an economic crisis.

The Christchurch mosque attacks were a key moment in her leadership. She wore a hijab and met with survivors and families of the victims to show solidarity.

The attack, carried out by a lone Australian terrorist, killed 51 people. She had emphasised in the hours after the attacks that the victims were integral members of the New Zealand community - unlike the attacker.

She tightened New Zealand's gun laws shortly after and banned military-style semi-automatic weapons.

Having faced an increase in threats of violence, Arden insisted that this was not the reason behind her decision.

She added that a decline in polls for her Labour Party was not behind her decision either.

On future plans, Arden said that her main priority is to spend more time with her family.

“I hope I leave New Zealanders with a belief that you can be kind, but strong, empathetic but decisive, optimistic but focused. And that you can be your own kind of leader – one who knows when it’s time to go.”