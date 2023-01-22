Ten dead in California shooting

Ten people have died following a shooting at a ballroom dance studio in the Californian city of Monterey Park.

Local police say another 10 people are injured, with the suspects still at large.

The shooting happened at about 10:20pm local time on Saturday.

Thousands of people had earlier gathered in the city for the Monterey Park Lunar New Year festival. The annual Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park is a weekend-long event that has previously drawn crowds of more than 100,000 visitors.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they are seeking a male suspect who fled the scene but did not provide any other details about him.

Captain Andrew Meyer said that emergency services arrived on the scene and found patrons "pouring out of the location screaming".

Investigators said there was no clear motive and it was too early to say whether the incident was being treated as a hate crime.

Captain Meyer added that police were aware of an incident in Alhambra, a suburb north of Monterey Park, but did not elaborate further.

"We have investigators on scene trying to determine if there's a connection between these two incidents," he said.

No one was injured at the second location in Alhambra but police remain at the scene, CBS News reported.

Videos on social media showed a large police presence in the city, which is located about eight miles (13km) east of Los Angeles.

An eyewitness told the Los Angeles Times that three people ran into his restaurant and told him to lock the door as there was a man with a machine gun in the area.