World Athletics bans transgender women from competing in female world rankings events

World Athletics has prohibited transgender female athletes from competing in international events in the female category.

Governing body's president Lord Coe, stated that no female transgender athletes who have gone through male puberty would be allowed to compete in female global ranking contests from 31 March.

"We're not saying no forever," he said after explaining that a working committee will be formed to further study transgender eligibility standards.

Lord Coe went on to say that the decision was "guided by the overarching principle of protecting the female category."

The World Athletics Council also resolved to limit the quantity of blood testosterone allowed for athletes with sex development differences (DSD), such as South African Caster Semenya.

To participate internationally in the female category in any event, DSD athletes must drop their blood testosterone level to less than 2.5 nanomoles per litre, down from five, and must maintain this level for two years.

Under previous regulations, DSD athletes were only restricted to events ranging from 400m to a mile.

Interim provisions will be introduced for DSD athletes already competing in previously unrestricted events, requiring them to suppress their testosterone levels below 2.5nmol/L for a minimum of six months before they are allowed to compete again.