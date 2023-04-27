Jerry Springer, American trash TV talk show host, dies aged 79

Jerry Springer, the controversial presenter who hosted the raucous, low-brow The Jerry Springer Show for nearly three decades from 1991, has died. He was 79.

Springer died peacefully on Thursday at his home in Chicago, his publicists said.

Springer’s chat show became a symbol of low-brow television with its on-air fights, swearing and infidelity revelations.

He was previously a political reporter and commentator, and then was elected mayor of Cincinnati as well as once being a political campaign adviser to Robert F Kennedy.

One of his final TV appearances was in October 2022, where he starred in the US version of The Masked Singer.

Springer was born in Highgate, London, in 1944 to Jewish refugees from a region of Germany which is now part of Poland.

Launched in 1991, The Jerry Springer Show began life as an ordinary talk show focusing on social issues and US politics. But the mild-mannered presenter switched things up dramatically after a few years to boost ratings, focusing on salacious and outrageous content.

In most episodes, guests came to talk about family problems and expose adultery and other transgressions. Springer would feign a mediationary role, before the encounters would degenerate into fist-fights, with security guards called to intervene.

It topped daytime TV ratings during the late 1990s, before ending its run in 2018.