Ukraine’s Zelensky lands in London for talks on military aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has landed in London for talks with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on military aid.

Zelensky said on Twitter that he will be meeting “my friend Rishi” for substantive negotiations, face-to-face and in delegations.

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 15, 2023

“The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky’s visit comes after the UK confirmed it will supply long-range missiles to Ukraine in its fight against Russian forces.

It also comes on the tail end of a European tour that saw Zelensky meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emanuel Macron, and Italian President Giorgia Meloni.

Germany has promised to supply Ukraine with military aid, including German air defence systems, artillery, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. Meanwhile, France agreed to train and equip several Ukrainian battalions with armored vehicles and light tanks.