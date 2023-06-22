Missing Titanic sub oxygen supply runs out today

Five crew members of a missing submarine only have a few hours of oxygen supply left as rescuers rushed more ships to the site of the disappearance.

Based on the Titan’s initial oxygen supply it is estimated that it would last until Thursday noon (Malta time). The submarine has five people on board.

Rescuers are hoping underwater sounds they detected for a second straight day might help narrow their search although an image disseminated by the US Coast Guard of search patterns gives no such indication.

The search for the submarine called Titan has been expanded with aircraft, ships and remotely operated vehicles combing around 26,000sq.km of ocean. Water depth in the area could reach 4km.

Contact was lost with the commercial submarine on Sunday, some two hours into the dive to reach the Titanic shipwreck at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

The submarine has not been located and if it is, rescuers have the much more difficult task to bring it to surface with an oxygen supply fast running out.

Lost aboard the vessel are pilot Stockton Rush, the CEO of the company leading the expedition. His passengers are a British adventurer, Hamish Harding, two members of a Pakistani business family, Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, and a Titanic expert, Paul-Henry Nargeolet. OceanGate Expeditions oversaw the mission. Shahzada Dawood is also a Maltese citizen after he bought a golden passport.

Authorities reported the 6.7m carbon-fibre vessel overdue Sunday night, setting off the search in waters about 700km south of St John’s in Newfoundland, Canada.

Officials have said the vessel had a 96-hour oxygen supply, giving them a deadline of early Thursday morning to find and raise the Titan.