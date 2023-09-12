North Korea’s Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia for summit with Vladimir Putin

Kim Jong Un's has arrived in Russia in anticipation of a significant summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This comes amid concerns from the United States regarding the possibility of an arms deal between the two leaders.

Jong Un’s heavily armoured private train was seen travelling north through the Far East region of Primorsky Krai in Russia, as reported by Russian state news agency RIA.

South Korea's Defense Ministry also confirmed Kim's entry into Russia early on Tuesday morning.

During his journey, the North Korean dictator briefly left his train to meet with local officials at the Russian border station of Khasan, according to Reuters.

However, the train has since crossed a railway bridge over the Razdolnaya River in the Primorsky Territory and continues to move north.

The one-on-one summit between Jong Un and Putin, set to take place in Russia's Far East, is considered a significant development as both leaders have faced increasing isolation on the global stage.

Russia is in need of fresh supplies of ammunition and shells due to its military challenges in Ukraine. Meanwhile, North Korea, plagued by years of international sanctions, is facing shortages in various aspects, including finances, food, and missile technology.

The meeting could potentially provide Pyongyang with access to weapons and technology that United Nations sanctions have prohibited for the past two decades, particularly for its nuclear-capable ballistic missile program.

The U.S. government has recently stated that arms negotiations between Russia and North Korea are actively progressing, and further talks could occur as part of Russia's efforts to secure new weapons suppliers for its conflict in Ukraine.

South Korean Defense Ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu also expressed that they are closely monitoring the potential arms deal and technology transfer negotiations between North Korea and Russia.

Kim Jong Un departed Pyongyang on Sunday afternoon, accompanied by top party officials, government representatives, and members of the armed forces, as reported by North Korean news agency KCNA.

Among Kim's delegation are North Korea's top officials, including military leaders and the chief diplomat.

One notable figure on the train is Ri Pyong Chol, Kim's second-in-command in the military, who is under U.S. and UN sanctions for his involvement in leading the country's ballistic missile programs.

Although neither country has specified the date or location of the summit, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated that it would occur in the "next few days" and will prioritize bilateral relations between the nations.

The discussions are expected to cover sensitive areas, and a formal dinner is also planned.

Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia is a rare foreign trip for the leader of one of the world's most isolated nations and marks his first overseas visit since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since taking power in 2011, Kim has ventured abroad only ten times, all of which occurred in 2018 and 2019.

His previous visit to Russia was in April 2019, where he met with Putin amid ongoing tensions over North Korea's nuclear program and failed negotiations with the United States.