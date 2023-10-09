Israel-Hamas war: Rescuers find 260 dead at Israeli music festival targeted by militants

Rescuers say they have found 260 bodies at a music festival in the south of Israel which was attacked by Hamas militants on Saturday.

About 3,000 people attended the Supernova music festival, an all-night rave, which was targeted by Hamas as part of a huge early morning surprise attack on Israel. The festival was held in the Negev desert, near Kibbutz Re'im - not far from the Gaza Strip.

Several festival goers are also believed to be among the 100 hostages taken by Hamas during the surprise attack targeting several Israeli settler communities around Gaza. Some of those killed and kidnapped are foreign nationals.

About 1,100 people have been confirmed dead in Israel and Gaza. The death toll is expected to rise as many more are being treated for critical injuries.

READ ALSO: Maltese nationals in Israel request government assistance for return

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Israeli Defence Force said on Monday morning that Israeli forces are still fighting Hamas gunmen at seven to eight sites in southern Israel.

These include Be’eri, an agrarian community, which was infiltrated by Hamas fighters overnight. Many of the militants have been killed, but others are still hiding in homes in the kibbutz, the IDF said.

The Israeli military added that it has attacked more than 1,000 targets in Gaza as the enclave is pounded relentlessly by warplanes and drones.

Israel has also amassed 100,000 reservist troops outside Gaza in anticipation of a massive ground offensive on the Palestinian enclave.

In Gaza, air strikes have displaced 123,000 Palestinians with close to 74,000 seeking shelter in schools, the UN said on Monday. Israel has continued to bomb the enclave relentlessly.

An emergency UN Security Council meeting on Sunday held behind closed doors failed to agree on a statement as fears grow the Israel-Hamas conflict will escalate in a region already fraught with tension.

Iran, which Israel believes helped Hamas plan the attacks, has denied involvement in the Hamas operation but said it supports the group’s actions.

Meanwhile, the US is moving its Mediterranean-based aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, closer to Israel as President Joe Biden pledged Washington's 'rock solid' support to Tel Aviv.

Oil prices jumped on Monday as investors gauged the possibility of a prolonged conflict in the oil-producing region.

On Saturday, Hamas launched a highly-coordinated attack on several Israeli towns bordering Gaza. The incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip was preceded by a barrage of rocket fire that caught Israel by surprise. More than 700 Israelis were killed in the attack.

Rockets were still being fired into Israel on Monday morning with sirens going off in cities as far off as Tel Aviv.

Israel’s response has been to bomb Gaza, where more than 400 people reported killed in the overcrowded territory controlled by Hamas.