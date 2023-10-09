EU suspending aid to Palestine while it conducts review

The European Union is suspending some of its aid to Palestinians while it conducts a review.

The EU said on Monday that it was suspending part of its aid to Palestinians and putting its programs under review, as countries within the bloc remained divided on whether to continue to provide financial assistance after Palestinian gunmen launched deadly attacks on Israel over the weekend.

Israeli said on Monday that he has ordered a "complete siege" on the Gaza Strip.

He said that “no electricity, no food, no water, no fuel” would be allowed into Gaza, in effect cutting off a territory already under a 16-year blockade, as Israeli airstrikes continued to pound the tiny coastal strip.

The bloc is the single biggest international donor to the Palestinians and any long-term freeze on assistance could have significant consequences for civilians affected by the latest violence.

“As the biggest donor of the Palestinians, the European Commission is putting its full development portfolio under review, worth a total of EUR 691m,” Oliver Varhelyi, the bloc’s commissioner responsible for development aid, said on Monday.

E.U. foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting on the conflict on Tuesday and are set to discuss aid, diplomats said. Long-term, permanent cuts to E.U. assistance would not be decided by Varhelyi, and would most likely be met with resistance by several member nations that have long advocated preserving humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

The European Union’s budgeted support to the Palestinians for 2021 to 2024 is €1.18 billion.

The bloc provides two types of assistance: development aid, which is usually longer-term investment in projects, and humanitarian aid, which normally provides relief to people affected by conflict or natural disasters.

Some EU leaders stressed the need to distinguish between Hamas and Palestinian civilians when deciding on the future of aid to the population.

“I think we really have to make the distinction between Hamas, the terrorist organization, and very innocent Palestinians who are just as likely to be victims right now, and again, in the case of Gaza, have been for sixteen years,” Netherlands PM Mark Rutte said.

Germany’s development minister, Svenja Schulze, said on Sunday that the country had started reviewing its support to Palestinians.

“We have already paid strict attention to ensuring that our support for the people in the Palestinian territories serves peace and not terrorists,” Ms. Schulze said. “But these attacks on Israel are a terrible turning point.”