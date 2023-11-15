UN Security Council to vote on Malta resolution calling for ‘extended humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza

Malta has presented a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses” in Gaza in a fresh bid to obtain international agreement.

The resolution calls for these pauses to be for a “sufficient number of days” to enable UN agencies and other international humanitarian organisations deliver “sufficient and unhindered provision of essential goods and services”.

A vote on the resolution is expected to be held on Wednesday at 9pm Malta time (3pm in New York).

Foreign Minister Ian Borg tweeted that Malta has been “working tirelessly on a draft resolution on the humanitarian situation of children in Gaza”.

“We have listened to Council members and other interested parties to ensure a balanced and operational text,” he said on X, formerly Twitter, adding that the draft text has been published ahead of the vote.

Over the past week, @MaltaUNMission 🇲🇹 has been working tirelessly on a draft resolution on the humanitarian situation of children in Gaza. We have listened to Council members & other interested parties to ensure a balanced & operational text. The draft is in blue & a vote will… — Ian Borg (@MinisterIanBorg) November 15, 2023

The resolution specifies that essential goods and services include water, electricity, fuel, food, medical supplies, and emergency repairs to essential infrastructure. It also calls for pauses to enable urgent rescue and recovery efforts, including for missing children in damaged and destroyed buildings.

All throughout, the resolution makes repeated references to children and the need to safeguard them.

The resolution demands that “all parties comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, notably with regard to the protection of civilians, especially children”.

It also calls for the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups, especially children”.

The draft text also calls on “all parties to refrain from depriving the civilian population in the Gaza Strip of basic services and humanitarian assistance indispensable to their survival, consistent with international humanitarian law, which has a disproportionate impact on children”. It also welcomes the “initial, although limited, provision of humanitarian supplies to civilians in the Gaza Strip”.

The resolution does not condemn Hamas’s 7 October attacks on Israel and neither does it condemn Israel’s aggressive retaliation in Gaza.

It does however, “stress” that taking hostages is prohibited under international law, “expresses deep concern” at the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and “rejects” the forced displacement of the civilian population.

The resolution requests the Secretary-General to report to the Security Council on the implementation of the resolution at the next meeting concerning the Middle East. It also asks the Secretary-General to “identify options to effectively monitor” the implementation of the resolution.

The UNSC has so far failed to approve four draft resolutions since the 7 October attacks on Israel that precipitated the ongoing conflict.

The Hamas attacks killed more than 1,200 Israelis and some 250 people were taken hostage. Israel responded by blockading the Gaza Strip, bombing the territory and sending ground troops into northern Gaza to fight Hamas militants.

Israel’s aggression has killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, including 4,000 children. Thousands more have been injured as hospitals in Gaza run out of supplies and fuel to be able to power up important medical equipment.