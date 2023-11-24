Gaza conflict: 13 Israeli hostages freed, Palestinian prisoners due to be released

13 Israeli hostages have been transferred to Egypt and are on their way to Israel, local media reports.

The hostages arrived at the Rafah crossing with Egypt on Friday afternoon, and will be taken to Israel in military helicopters once arrived.

An additional 12 Thai hostages have been released, according to the Prime Minister of Thailand. He said embassy officials are on their way to pick up them up in another hour.

The release of hostages is part of a temporary ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Qatar.

As part of the deal, 39 Palestinian detainees in Israel will be handed over to authorities in the West Bank on Friday.

In total, 50 hostages and 150 Palestinian detainees will be released throughout the four days.

The agreement also states that, with every 10 additional hostages released, the pause will be extended by another day.

Israel said that it received a list of those who will be released first, and has already reached out to the families of the hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant are at the Israeli Defence Forces command centre in Tel Aviv, and will remain there throughout the hostage deal.