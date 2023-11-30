UN head states 2023 was hottest year in human history

The United Nation’s secretary general, António Guterres has stated that 2023 will be the hottest year in human history, noting that, “we are living through climate collapse in real time.”

Guterres was addressing the COP28 climate summit in the United Arab Emirates, one of the largest oil-producing countries in the world.

He stated that the record should "send shivers down the spines of world leaders," pleading with the international community to act and fulfill its climate pledges.

His remarks coincided with the World Meteorological Organization's announcement that 2023 will certainly break the record for global temperature.

Despite this, there are concerns that the El Niño weather pattern might make 2024 much warmer.

In a speech, Guterres noted that Antarctic sea ice levels had fallen to a record low and that sea levels and sea surface temperatures had reached record highs.

This year’s COP president is Sultan al-Jaber, who also leads the massive national oil business in the United Arab Emirates. He stated that nations must pledge to reduce their emissions even further and cooperate to double energy efficiency and quadruple the capacity of renewable energy sources.

According to Jaber, a number of the largest oil and gas companies are about to make a commitment to completely eliminate methane emissions by 2030.

In order to prevent developing countries from having to choose between growth and climate action, he also declared that the UAE would step in financially.