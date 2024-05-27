Dire humanitarian situation of Palestinians in Gaza, Rafah at a catastrophic level: Ian Borg

Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg has said the dire humanitarian situation of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza, and now in Rafah, has reached “a catastrophic level.”

“All efforts must be made to revive the peace process towards a lasting two-state solution,” Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Ian Borg stressed while participating in the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, on Monday morning.

The minister called on the international community to continue advocating for an immediate ceasefire in Israel and Palestine as the only way out of this human tragedy and as an effective step forward for the release of all hostages in Gaza and the acceleration of humanitarian aid to Palestinian families.

He emphasised the importance of supporting the Palestinian Authority, to strengthen its instrumental role in maintaining stability in the region.

“We welcome the efforts that have taken place so far to alleviate the suffering in Gaza, including the work of humanitarian agencies on the ground. However, our efforts are clearly just a drop in an ocean of dire needs which the people in this region continue to face,” Minister Ian Borg said.

During Monday’s meeting, Ministers of Foreign Affairs from the European Union also hosted Ministers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Secretary General of the League of Arab States, for an important exchange on the latest developments in the Middle East.

In a separate session, the Foreign Affairs Ministers of the European Union also discussed the war in Ukraine, with the participation (via video teleconference) of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. During his intervention, Minister Ian Borg referred to next month’s Summit on Peace in Ukraine, and encouraged member states to turn this event into an effective platform for negotiations that can end the war, on the basis of the United Nations Charter.

“The international community has an important role in safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity in Ukraine. We must continue to insist on upholding the rules-based order,” Minister Ian Borg added.