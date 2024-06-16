Man shot in Hamburg as police say he threatened them with pickaxe

Authorities in Hamburg, Germany, said that a man brandishing a pickaxe threatened police officers, sparking a massive operation in the city's centre.

The individual is receiving medical care, according to police, after they shot and critically wounded him.

According to media reports, the incident happened close to a fan zone for Dutch football fans.

Later on Sunday, the Netherlands will play Poland in the city during the Euros.

According to a police statement, a man brandished a pickaxe and an "incendiary device" to intimidate law enforcement officers. Footage circulating on social media shows a man wielding a small pickaxe and what looks like a molotov cocktail. Footage shows the man being shot as he tried to ignite the device.

Media reports say the incident happened on the Reeperbahn, a popular entertainment district in the city, at around 12:30pm.