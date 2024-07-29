Israel launches drone strikes in Lebanon, spreading fear and panic in Beirut

Israel has reportedly launched a drone attack that killed two people in southern Lebanon, in further retaliation of a rocket strike that killed 12 children in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights last Saturday.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) attributed the rocket attack on the Druze town of Majdal Shams to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, although Hezbollah has vehemently denied any involvement.

The attack in question has heightened fears of further escalation, with the conflict seemingly spilling over to neighbouring countries.

Monday’s drone strikes were targeting a remote road in Lebanon between Chaqra and Meiss El Jabal, in the South of Lebanon.

Fears of escalation have caused widespread panic in the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

Chaos dominated Beirut’s international airport which was dominated by long queues following flight cancellations. Fears that the airport itself could be a target have also escalated, as Israeli drones were reportedly noticed flying over the airport.

Despite this, Israeli officials who’ve spoken to international news outlets have stated their intent to avoid escalation and wider conflict, however they’ve also prepared for the possibility of a few days of conflict.