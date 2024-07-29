Two children killed, several injured after knife attack in Southport, UK

Two children have been killed and nine others are injured following a stabbing in Southport, north of Liverpool,

Six of the injured children are in critical condition, as are two adults.

Local authorities commended the adults for their bravery, noting that they are believed to have been injured while attempting to protect the children from the attacker.

Police have arrested a suspect, a 17-year-old boy thought to be behind the murders.

The attack was carried out at a community centre which was hosting a Taylor Swift yoga and dance workshop for children. Armed police quickly responded, apprehending the suspect and confiscating a knife.

Bystanders recounted that the scenes were horrific, with distressed mothers screaming in the aftermath. Despite the preliminary stage of the investigation, the case is not being treated as a terror attack.