Explosion rocks southern Beirut suburb amid rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah

At least one explosion has rocked a southern suburb of Beirut, the Lebanese capital, in an area known to be a stronghold of the Iranian-backed group Hezbollah.

The Israeli army has confirmed it carried out the strike, claiming it targeted a senior Hezbollah commander. They said this commander was allegedly responsible for a deadly attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights last Saturday.

The attack in the Golan Heights killed 12 children as a blast hit a playing field in Majdal Shams. It was the deadliest incident in or around Israel's border with Lebanon since tensions escalated between Israel and Hezbollah in October.

Hezbollah has consistently denied any involvement in the Golan Heights incident, countering Israel's accusations. Despite these denials, the expectation of an Israeli response had been high following the weekend's deadly events.

The US government believes that an "all-out war" between Hezbollah and Israel is not inevitable and that a diplomatic solution is achievable. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that President Biden is optimistic about avoiding escalation and aims for a resolution that allows Lebanese and Israeli civilians to return to their homes in safety.

Hezbollah is a powerful militant and political movement in Lebanon, distinct from the Lebanese army and heavily supported by Iran. It boasts a formidable military wing with up to 200,000 missiles and rockets, and tens of thousands of fighters.