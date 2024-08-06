Wall Street tumble: U.S. stocks’ biggest daily drop in two years

Stocks on Wall Street suffered their sharpest decline in nearly two years on Monday, as investors zeroed in on signs of a slowing American economy.

The drop extended a sell-off that had begun last week, after the U.S. jobs report last Friday showed significantly slower hiring, with unemployment rising to its highest level in nearly three years. This deepened fears that the world’s largest economy could be slowing sharply and that the Federal Reserve may have waited too long to cut interest rates.

The decline was exacerbated by other factors, including concerns that technology stocks had run up too far too fast, and that a suddenly strengthening yen would hurt the prospects of Japanese companies and some global traders.

In the United States, the S&P 500 fell about 3%, its worst decline since September 2022. The technology heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 3.4%.

Big technology stocks — which have sway over the broad market because of their size — were sharply lower again on Monday. Nvidia dropped more than 6%, Apple Amazon and Alphabet all fell more than 4%.

Based on the weakness in the U.S. jobs report, Goldman Sachs said in a note that it now expected the Fed to cut rates at its next three meetings — in September, November and December — a more aggressive timetable for cuts than the investment bank had previously expected. At their meeting last week, Fed officials held interest rates at a two-decade high, where they have remained for a year.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index dropped 12.4%, its biggest one-day decline, larger than the plunge during the Black Monday crash in October 1987. At one point, the plunge in Japanese and Korean stocks tripped a “circuit breaker” mechanism that halts trading to allow markets to digest large fluctuations.

The Pan-European Stoxx index fell 1.5%, rallying from a large fall earlier in the day, as every major market on the continent recorded declines.

The turmoil was the latest example of how distinct economic forces can force company stock prices and erase billions of dollars in value.

In this case, a rapidly rising yen over the past week disrupted the flow of global capital, prompting a pullback from some popular investments.

The widespread panic is linked to a belief that the U.S. Federal Reserve may have waited too long to start cutting interest rates. The jobs report showing an unemployment rate rising to its highest level in nearly three years, led to plummeting price.

While some investors saw the sell-off as a signal that the economy was at risk of recession, others maintained that the move was more the result of a pullback from overextended bets, especially on tech stocks and artificial intelligence. Despite its recent decline, the S&P 500 is still up nearly 9% for the year, a healthy return.