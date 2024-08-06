Harris picks Minnesota governor Tim Walz as running mate for 2024 race

United States vice president and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota governor Tim Walz to serve as her running mate in the 2024 presidential race

The news comes just weeks since Harris took over the Democratic ticket for the 2024 presidency after the withdrawal of incumbent President Joe Biden.

A reenergised Democratic base has now seen Harris gain ground on former President Donald Trump with just over three months until the November election.

Walz, the 60-year-old father of two and Nebraska-born governor of Minnesota had emerged as a vice-presidential frontrunner, along with Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro and several others.

A moderate Democrat in Congress where he served as a representative for Minnesota from 2007 to 2019, Walz is seen as an appealing working-class politician with a rural background.

Before running for office, Walz, a graduate of Chadron State College in Nebraska, served in the Army National Guard, and then worked as a teacher, first on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, where he met his wife Gwen, a fellow teacher, and then in China and later as a high school teacher in Mankato, Minnesota, south of Minneapolis.

As governor, some of Walz’ political accomplishments include ensuring tuition-free meals at participating state universities, enshrining abortion rights into state law, banning conversion therapy and providing protections for gender-affirming healthcare – Walz recently defended those measures against right-wing criticism in a CNN interview earlier this month, joking: “What a monster! Kids are eating and having full bellies so they can go learn and women are making their own healthcare decisions.”

Walz also signed a bill last May expanding voting rights in Minnesota for an estimated 55,000 formerly incarcerated residents, and in 2020, oversaw the state’s response to both the COVID-19 pandemic and police brutality protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police, though he faced criticism from state Republicans over his delayed response to protests following Floyd’s killing.

